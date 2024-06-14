EPAM Expands in Life Sciences Space With Odysseus Buyout

EPAM ( EPAM Quick Quote EPAM - Free Report) is continuously expanding its footprint in the life sciences market. The company currently provides solutions, including organic chemistry software products, that are used across life science corporations, scientific institutes and universities.
EPAM recently acquired Odysseus Data Services, Inc. to enhance its life sciences value chain by leveraging the latter’s expertise in analytics, data methods and artificial intelligence (AI).
EPAM’s current offerings for the life science space include New Genome Browser, MRI Viewer and Editor, Indigo Organic Chemistry Toolkit, electronic lab notebook, Parso Java Library, chemical structure image recognition tool named Imago OCR, Bingo chemistry search engine, Miew - 3D molecular viewer and Ketcher molecular sketcher.
The company recently updated its Indigo, Bingo and Ketcher tools with the latest updates, including Indigo 1.19.0, Bingo 1.19.0 and Ketcher 2.20.0 versions.
The acquisition of Odysseus will add to EPAM’s capability in drug safety and efficacy, epidemiological research, quality checks and cost minimization. Odysseus will also provide EPAM direct access to Observational Health Data Sciences and Informatics, and Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership Common Data Model tools and methods.
EPAM Gains From Partnerships in Data and AI Space
In the past year, the tech giant has achieved numerous milestones in the AI space. EPAM became a
Microsoft Globally Managed Enterprise Systems Integrator partner that expanded its AI capabilities.
EPAM has been a long-term collaborator of Microsoft for its cloud needs. The recent collaboration will enable EPAM to build cloud-based applications through Azure OpenAI Service.
The company also partnered with
Salesforce for the latter's AI capabilities. In the realm of data management, EPAM has partners, including IQVIA, Informatica, MicroStrategy and MongoDB.
EPAM’s partnership with CRM gave rise to the Salesforce Service Agent AI Coach. This AI-powered tool analyzes interactions between customer service agents and customers. The company takes data and advanced analytics solutions in the life science space from IQVIA.
To advance its footprint in the AI space, EPAM also launched the AI-powered DIAL Open Source Platform and DIAL Orchestration Platform in 2023.
EPAM Grapples With Macroeconomic Challenges
Shares of EPAM have plunged 40% in the year-to-date period against the
Zacks IT Service Industry's growth of 5.5%.
The lack of investors’ confidence in EPAM's shares can be attributed to the softening IT spending and high interest rate contributing to the tepid demand for its solutions.
The tech giant’s near-term prospects are also hurt by large enterprises postponing their IT plans and reducing IT spending due to the current geopolitical issues.
Negative effects of macroeconomic headwinds were also reflected in EPAM’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s revenues declined 3.8% year over year in the quarter.
For 2024, the company expects revenues in the range of $4.575-$4.675 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.4% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.62 billion, indicating a decline of 1.6% year over year.
The company expects non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $10-$10.30 for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same has been pegged at $10.11, indicating a decline of 4.5% year over year,
Given the company's near-term challenges, investors should consider waiting for a more favorable entry point for EPAM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
