Repligen (RGEN) Promotes CCO, Shares Fall on Leadership Change

Repligen Corporation ( RGEN Quick Quote RGEN - Free Report) announced that it has promoted Olivier Loeillot, its current chief commercial officer (CCO), as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from Sep 1, 2024.
The company’s current CEO, Tony J. Hunt, will step down from his role and will transition to executive chair with effect from Sep 1, 2024.
Shares of RGEN fell 11.9% on Jun 13 following the announcement of the news.
Olivier Loeillot joined Repligen as president and CCO in October last year. Prior to joining Repligen, he held senior positions at GE Healthcare Life Sciences and served as the Bioprocess President at Cytiva (a Danaher company). He has also held senior positions at Lonza.
Tony J. Hunt has been a member of RGEN’s board of directors and has served as CEO since May 2015. Under his leadership, the company witnessed above-industry growth through innovative product development, mergers and acquisitions and proper commercial execution.
During his tenure, Repligen’s total revenues witnessed an annual growth rate of more than 30% over a nine-year period, from almost $63 million in 2014 to $639 million in 2023.
However, we note that Repligen’s revenues have been declining in recent quarters, owing to the absence of COVID-related revenues. The company’s base business revenues also declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower revenues from the proteins business.
During the first-quarter conference call held last month, management stated that revenues in the first half of 2024 are expected to be better than the second half of 2023.
For the second half of 2024, the company expects strong sequential and year-over-year growth, driven by new product launches.
It remains to be seen how the new CEO navigates Repligen through all its current challenges and drives year-over-year growth.
