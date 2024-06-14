Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. ( PPIH Quick Quote PPIH - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents, a significant turnaround from a loss of 14 cents per share in the first quarter of 2023.
Perma-Pipe's (PPIH) Q1 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Strong Sales
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH - Free Report) reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 18 cents, a significant turnaround from a loss of 14 cents per share in the first quarter of 2023.
Net sales for the quarter increased 15% year over year, reaching $34.3 million compared to $29.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The company's revenue growth was primarily driven by increased sales volumes in the Middle East and India. This expansion reflects its ability to capitalize on infrastructure spending in these regions.
Perma-Pipe exhibited strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by increased sales in key international markets and improved operational efficiency. With a robust backlog and strategic market expansions, the company is well-positioned to build on this positive momentum in the upcoming quarters.
Key Business Metrics
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the quarter was $10.5 million, or 31% of net sales, compared to $6.8 million, or 23% of net sales, in the same period last year. The increase in gross profit margin from 23% to 31% demonstrates the company's improved efficiency and higher sales volumes, particularly in high-demand regions.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased to $7.4 million from $6.7 million in Q1 2023. This rise was mainly due to higher general and administrative expenses, which amounted to $6.1 million, up from $5.5 million. The 11% increase in these expenses was attributed to higher professional service fees.
Selling Expenses and Interest Expense
Selling expenses remained stable at $1.2 million, consistent with the previous year. Net interest expense also remained consistent at $0.5 million, reflecting steady financial management.
Income From Operations
Income from operations saw a remarkable increase, reaching $3.1 million compared to $0.08 million in the same quarter last year. This substantial improvement highlights the company's enhanced operational efficiency and successful project execution.
Net Income
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.4 million, a stark improvement from the net loss of $1.1 million in the same period last year. This turnaround was driven by increased sales activity and better project execution.
Backlog
The backlog at the end of the quarter was $63.1 million, up $3.7 million compared to the same period last year. This indicates a steady pipeline of future business.
Balance Sheet Position (As of Apr 30, 2024)
Perma-Pipe had $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase from $5.8 million as of Jan 31, 2024.
Total assets of $157.2 million marked an increase from $155.7 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Current liabilities increased to $59.4 million from $57.7 million.
The company reported stockholders' equity of $65.5 million, marginally down from $65.7 million as of Jan 31, 2024.
Decline in Cash Flows
Perma-Pipe generated $1.4 million of net cash from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, a significant decline from $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
Other Developments
During the quarter, Perma-Pipe focused on expanding its operations and exploring new markets. The planned expansion into Qatar and ongoing projects in the MENA region are pivotal to the company’s growth strategy.