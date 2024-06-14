JetBlue (JBLU) Expands in Mexico With New Flights to Tulum

JetBlue Airways Corporation ( JBLU Quick Quote JBLU - Free Report) is forging ahead to strengthen itsfoothold in Mexico. To this end, JBLU has officially launched a service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto Tulum International Airport (TQO).
JetBlue's new daily nonstop service from New York JFK to Tulum marks JetBlue’s third destination in Mexico, apart from Cancun and Los Cabos. The newly launched Tulum route will be served using JBLU’s Airbus A320 aircraft.
JBLU had started its services to Mexico more than 17 years ago, with flights from New York’s JFK to Cancun. Following this, JBLU has added service to Cancun from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, Newark and Raleigh/Durham. Further, JBLU has recently announced its nonstop service from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Cancun. Apart from Cancun, JetBlue also serves Los Cabos in Mexico, offering flights from New York’s JFK Airport and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
By 2024-end, JetBlue is set to serve 40 international destinations in a route network spanning from Europe to South America.
Situated Southwest of Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Tulum has evolved as one of the popular tourist destinations considering its wide variants. As a result, JBLU’s latest move to launch daily nonstop service from New York JFK to Tulum should attract more passengers and strengthen its competitive position in Mexico as well as in the airline industry.
David Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, stated, "As the only airline with direct service from New York’s JFK to Tulum, we are thrilled to offer our customers our award-winning service, low fares, and another option when traveling to the Mexican Caribbean."
Andres Barry, president of JetBlue Travel Products, stated, "We're excited to start service to Tulum today, offering our JetBlue Vacations customers even more options to explore Mexico. Mexico remains a popular destination for vacation packages due to its diverse offerings, and expanding our Insider Experience program to Tulum was a natural progression. The program's popularity and positive feedback from customers in Cancun have been tremendous. The Insider Experience acts as an in-person problem solver and concierge all wrapped in one, providing added value to our bundled vacation packages and ensuring customers get more than they pay for."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, JBLU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks
Transportation sector include GATX Corporation ( GATX Quick Quote GATX - Free Report) and Trinity Industries, Inc. ( TRN Quick Quote TRN - Free Report) . Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
GATX has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the other). The average beat is 7.49%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 3% upward over the past 90 days. GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.79% for 2024. Shares of the company have rallied 18.4% in the past year.
Trinity raised 2024 earnings per share guidance to the range of $1.35 to $1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30 to $1.50 guided previously.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRN’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.7% upward. For 2024, TRN’s earnings are expected to grow 8.70% year over year.
