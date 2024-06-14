We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $9.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 2.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting a 48.28% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.27 million, indicating a 25.3% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.58 per share and a revenue of $41.23 million, demonstrating changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.77.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.