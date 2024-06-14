We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $244.50, demonstrating a -1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coinbase Global, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 364.29% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.41 billion, indicating a 98.72% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $5.7 billion, which would represent changes of +1840.54% and +83.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Coinbase Global, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Coinbase Global, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.11.
The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.