We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Upland Software (UPLD) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.63, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software witnessed a loss of 7.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upland Software in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Upland Software is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $67.91 million, showing an 8.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
UPLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $274.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.99% and -7.8%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upland Software currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Upland Software currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.07.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.