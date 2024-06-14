We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $7.24, indicating a -0.69% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet witnessed a loss of 11.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 68.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.29 billion, indicating a 0.61% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $41.11 billion, indicating changes of +70.31% and -0.52%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Warner Bros. Discovery holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.