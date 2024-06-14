We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.57, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 2.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.99 million, up 7.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $503.7 million, signifying shifts of -0.96% and +9.34%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Right now, Hercules Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Hercules Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.21, so one might conclude that Hercules Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.