We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
B2Gold (BTG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $2.61, indicating a +1.16% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 8.19% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of B2Gold in its upcoming release. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.27 per share and a revenue of $1.81 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.57% and -6.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.64% increase. B2Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, B2Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.72 for its industry.
We can also see that BTG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.