Consolidated Water (CWCO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.
The developer and operator of desalination plants's stock has dropped by 9.87% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 27.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.94 million, down 16.49% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and a revenue of $143.89 million, representing changes of -31.09% and -20.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Consolidated Water. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.09% higher. Consolidated Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Consolidated Water currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.89.
It's also important to note that CWCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Water Supply industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.5.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.