Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $49.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.
The the stock of investment firm has risen by 1.01% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.72% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.66%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $130.59 million, indicating a 2.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $529.41 million, indicating changes of -6.88% and +5.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Main Street Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Main Street Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.21 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
