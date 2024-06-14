Superior Group (SGC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Superior Group (
SGC Quick Quote SGC - Free Report) ending at $19.55, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
The the stock of uniform maker has fallen by 1.15% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Superior Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $136.6 million, up 5.76% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $567.2 million, signifying shifts of +38.89% and +4.4%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Superior Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Superior Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Superior Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 of its industry.
One should further note that SGC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
