M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with M-tron Industries, Inc. (
MPTI Quick Quote MPTI - Free Report) standing at $35.24, reflecting a -0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.15% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of M-tron Industries, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 6.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.2 million, indicating a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $44.8 million, indicating changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, M-tron Industries, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.13.
It's also important to note that MPTI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.31.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
