QIAGEN (QGEN) Debuts dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays

QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) recently launched 35 new wet-lab tested dPCRs for its digital PCR (dPCR) platform QIAcuity. The new assays are available on the GeneGlobe research platform and are designed to target a wide range of pathogens responsible for tropical diseases, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
The latest development further strengthens QIAGEN's position as a leader in microbial detection and analysis. This is also likely to significantly boost its Life Sciences business area.
Importance of the New QIAcuity dPCR Assays
The company significantly expanded its dPCR assay offerings to address the pressing research needs and feedback from customers. dPCR is being increasingly recognized as a valuable tool in the fight against microbial pathogens, offering high sensitivity and precise quantification. QIAGEN aims to enable research laboratories around the world to achieve more accurate and sensitive detection of microbial DNA, advancing the understanding and control of infectious diseases.
The newly launched dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays can potentially be a timely response to public health crises like infectious disease outbreaks as they enable the precise and sensitive detection of pathogens, facilitating prompt intervention measures and monitoring of the disease spread. This can finally improve patient outcomes and underlines the essential role of microbial research in tackling health threats.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The expansion introduces assays for critical pathogens, including Dengue virus Serotype 1 to 4, Monkeypox clade I and II and Chikungunya, as well as pathogens causing other tropical diseases such as Malaria and various STIs and UTIs.
More on the News
The QIAcuity dPCR platform utilizes nanoplates to disperse a sample into thousands of tiny partitions and then reads the reaction in each one simultaneously to quantify even the faintest signals from DNA and RNA, enabling the sensitive and specific detection of even the smallest copy number changes in DNA and RNA, up to 5-plex. The system integrates partitioning, thermocycling and imaging into a streamlined workflow, reducing processing times from six hours to just two. Available in one, four and eight-plate versions, the QIAcuity platform is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of laboratory sizes and throughput requirements.
With this addition, QIAGEN's total microbial dPCR assay portfolio now includes more than 680 targets, encompassing bacterial, fungal, parasitic and viral pathogens, as well as genes associated with antibiotic resistance or virulence factors. These assays are part of a broader expansion plan of QIAGEN’s wet-lab-tested dPCR assay portfolio on GeneGlobe. In late 2024, the company will avail of the new dPCR LNA (locked nucleic acid) Mutation Assays and dPCR CNV (copy number variation) Probe assays, adding at least 100 dPCR assays in total throughout the year.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global microbial identification market was valued at $3.66 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is likely to witness an 11.8% CAGR through 2030.
The market’s growth is likely to be boosted by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, growing R&D activities and increasing government investments in the biotechnology & life science sector. Moreover, the rising concern and awareness of food safety and environmental monitoring is projected to further drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Other Developments in the Life Sciences Business
Earlier this month, QIAGEN launched the new dPCR Custom Assay Design Tool, which enables customers to design and order assays for use on the QIAcuity platform outside of the company’s comprehensive catalog of more than 200 wet-lab validated assays for CNVs profiling in translational cancer research. Alongside this, several other enhancements were introduced in the GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub.
Price Performance
In the past year, QGEN shares have dropped 12.2% compared with the
industry’s 11.6% fall. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Medpace and ResMed carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 174.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents in 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 77.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 3.3% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 1.8%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Image: Bigstock
QIAGEN (QGEN) Debuts dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN - Free Report) recently launched 35 new wet-lab tested dPCRs for its digital PCR (dPCR) platform QIAcuity. The new assays are available on the GeneGlobe research platform and are designed to target a wide range of pathogens responsible for tropical diseases, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
The latest development further strengthens QIAGEN's position as a leader in microbial detection and analysis. This is also likely to significantly boost its Life Sciences business area.
Importance of the New QIAcuity dPCR Assays
The company significantly expanded its dPCR assay offerings to address the pressing research needs and feedback from customers. dPCR is being increasingly recognized as a valuable tool in the fight against microbial pathogens, offering high sensitivity and precise quantification. QIAGEN aims to enable research laboratories around the world to achieve more accurate and sensitive detection of microbial DNA, advancing the understanding and control of infectious diseases.
The newly launched dPCR Microbial DNA Detection Assays can potentially be a timely response to public health crises like infectious disease outbreaks as they enable the precise and sensitive detection of pathogens, facilitating prompt intervention measures and monitoring of the disease spread. This can finally improve patient outcomes and underlines the essential role of microbial research in tackling health threats.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The expansion introduces assays for critical pathogens, including Dengue virus Serotype 1 to 4, Monkeypox clade I and II and Chikungunya, as well as pathogens causing other tropical diseases such as Malaria and various STIs and UTIs.
More on the News
The QIAcuity dPCR platform utilizes nanoplates to disperse a sample into thousands of tiny partitions and then reads the reaction in each one simultaneously to quantify even the faintest signals from DNA and RNA, enabling the sensitive and specific detection of even the smallest copy number changes in DNA and RNA, up to 5-plex. The system integrates partitioning, thermocycling and imaging into a streamlined workflow, reducing processing times from six hours to just two. Available in one, four and eight-plate versions, the QIAcuity platform is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of laboratory sizes and throughput requirements.
With this addition, QIAGEN's total microbial dPCR assay portfolio now includes more than 680 targets, encompassing bacterial, fungal, parasitic and viral pathogens, as well as genes associated with antibiotic resistance or virulence factors. These assays are part of a broader expansion plan of QIAGEN’s wet-lab-tested dPCR assay portfolio on GeneGlobe. In late 2024, the company will avail of the new dPCR LNA (locked nucleic acid) Mutation Assays and dPCR CNV (copy number variation) Probe assays, adding at least 100 dPCR assays in total throughout the year.
Industry Prospects
Per a Research report, the global microbial identification market was valued at $3.66 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is likely to witness an 11.8% CAGR through 2030.
The market’s growth is likely to be boosted by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, growing R&D activities and increasing government investments in the biotechnology & life science sector. Moreover, the rising concern and awareness of food safety and environmental monitoring is projected to further drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Other Developments in the Life Sciences Business
Earlier this month, QIAGEN launched the new dPCR Custom Assay Design Tool, which enables customers to design and order assays for use on the QIAcuity platform outside of the company’s comprehensive catalog of more than 200 wet-lab validated assays for CNVs profiling in translational cancer research. Alongside this, several other enhancements were introduced in the GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub.
Price Performance
In the past year, QGEN shares have dropped 12.2% compared with the industry’s 11.6% fall.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Medpace and ResMed carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 174.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at 18 cents in 2024 and increased 3.1% to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 77.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 3.3% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 1.8%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.