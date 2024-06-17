Brightcove (BCOV) Expands Customer Base by Adding FrightPix

Brightcove Inc. ( BCOV Quick Quote BCOV - Free Report) , renowned for its reliable streaming technology, recently expanded its customer base with the addition of FrightPix as a new customer. FrightPix is a new free ad-supported video-on-demand service specializing in horror, thriller and true crime content.
Launching on Jun 15, 2024, FrightPix will leverage Brightcove's cutting-edge streaming platform to deliver a premium viewing experience across the United States. Eric Tomosunas, the CEO of FrightPix, expressed confidence in Brightcove's technology to provide FrightPix viewers with exceptional reliability and streaming quality. This collaboration is crucial for FrightPix as it establishes itself in the competitive streaming market, offering a top-tier, free entertainment option for fans of the genre.
FrightPix aims to captivate audiences with a blend of classic horror films, modern thrillers, true crime stories and original content. By utilizing Brightcove’s advanced video technology, FrightPix ensures a seamless and high-quality streaming experience across multiple devices. This partnership underscores the growing demand for specialized content platforms tailored to specific audience interests. For Brightcove, the partnership marks an expansion in the U.S. market, showcasing its robust streaming solutions.
Despite growing its client base, shares of Brightcove have declined 22.8% year to date, underperforming the Zacks
Internet – Content industry’s growth of 8.5%. The underperformance reflects continued challenges in overages and add-on entitlements, which are hurting BCOV’s revenue growth. Growing Market Presence
With the integration of FrightPix, Brightcove continues to expand its customer base, which already includes prominent media companies such as AMC Networks, BBC Studios, JCOM and SKY Mexico. This expanding portfolio highlights Brightcove's capability to provide high-quality, scalable streaming solutions to leading media entities worldwide.
The collaboration with FrightPix highlights Brightcove's strategic expansion efforts and its ability to attract notable clients. This partnership is poised to enhance Brightcove’s market footprint and revenue potential. As the reliance on streaming technology intensifies within the media industry, Brightcove’s well-established platform positions it favorably for ongoing success and growth.
The agreement with FrightPix also signifies the increasing acceptance of Brightcove’s solutions in the competitive video streaming arena. Brightcove competes with industry giants such as
Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) YouTube, Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) and Vimeo ( VMEO Quick Quote VMEO - Free Report) . These companies hold substantial competitive advantages due to their larger marketing budgets and superior financial and technical resources.
Alphabet’s YouTube is a major platform for both user-generated and professional content, offering comprehensive hosting, streaming and monetization solutions for businesses. Netflix indirectly competes with Brightcove by providing ad-supported streaming services and a vast library of diverse content. Vimeo allows users to create, manage and deliver video communications to enhance customer engagement. Despite facing strong competition, Brightcove’s strategic partnerships and advanced technology continue to fuel its growth and reinforce its position in the video streaming industry.
Brightcove doesn’t have a Zacks Rank at present. Currently, GOOGL, NFLX and VMEO each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
