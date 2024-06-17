DOW Launches Two New REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins

Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) has announced the development and introduction of its novel family of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins. This launch represents a significant step forward in Dow's commitment to circularity and waste transformation. It plans to transform waste and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and green solutions per year by 2030. Dow is increasing its efforts to promote circular and sustainable packaging to attain this target. In line with these sustainability aims, the launch of REVOLOOP Plastics Resins brings a new promise to unlock even more value from plastic waste for consumers and partners. Two new grades of REVOLOOP Plastics Resins have been introduced and authorized for non-food contact packaging applications. The first contains 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR), while the second is a designed grade containing up to 85% PCR sourced from domestic waste. DOW continues to expand its sustainability offering with the introduction of new grades of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins, collaborating with brands, converters and recyclers to develop new ways to use less plastic in packaging while ensuring that what is used is totally recyclable. The REVOLOOP launch is an important step forward in its recycling journey, allowing it to meet new circularity and low-carbon goals. Shares of DOW have gained 3.5% over the past year against a 6.2% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
On the first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications is trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.
The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 35.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 86.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 31.8 % in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
DOW Launches Two New REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) has announced the development and introduction of its novel family of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins. This launch represents a significant step forward in Dow's commitment to circularity and waste transformation.
It plans to transform waste and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and green solutions per year by 2030. Dow is increasing its efforts to promote circular and sustainable packaging to attain this target. In line with these sustainability aims, the launch of REVOLOOP Plastics Resins brings a new promise to unlock even more value from plastic waste for consumers and partners.
Two new grades of REVOLOOP Plastics Resins have been introduced and authorized for non-food contact packaging applications. The first contains 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR), while the second is a designed grade containing up to 85% PCR sourced from domestic waste.
DOW continues to expand its sustainability offering with the introduction of new grades of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins, collaborating with brands, converters and recyclers to develop new ways to use less plastic in packaging while ensuring that what is used is totally recyclable. The REVOLOOP launch is an important step forward in its recycling journey, allowing it to meet new circularity and low-carbon goals.
Shares of DOW have gained 3.5% over the past year against a 6.2% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
On the first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications is trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.
The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 35.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 86.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 31.8 % in the past year.