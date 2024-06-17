See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retail (TCSEX - Free Report) . TCSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.79%.
Fidelity Nordic Fund (FNORX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FNORX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund option, and these funds tend to invest their assets in stocks across the European continent, including countries such as Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. With five-year annualized performance of 14.86%, expense ratio of 0.93% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Neuberger Berman Genesis Institutional (NBGIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. NBGIX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.81%, and annual returns of 10.5% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.