SLB and Aker Carbon Capture Finalize NOK 4.12B Joint Venture

SLB ( SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) , an American oilfield services company, and Norwegian carbon capture specialist Aker Carbon Capture (“ACC”) have finalized their joint venture (JV). This partnership includes ACC’s sale of 80% of its shares in Aker Carbon Capture Holding (“ACCH”) to an SLB subsidiary. The transaction, initially announced in March, involves SLB paying NOK 4.12 billion (approximately $385.7 million) in cash for the majority stake in ACCH. SLB will also integrate its own carbon capture business into the JV, while ACC will retain a 20% ownership stake in ACCH.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the new company aims to accelerate the adoption of carbon capture technologies for industrial decarbonization. It combines ACC's expertise in amine-based Advanced Carbon Capture technologies, such as Just Catch and Big Catch modular plant technologies for medium- and large-scale facilities and Just Catch Offshore for offshore gas turbines, with SLB's portfolio of technology solutions, including non-aqueous solvent and emerging sorbent-based offerings.
The JV will see changes in ACC’s executive leadership. Egil A. Fagerland, the current CEO of ACC, will become the CEO of the new JV. Idun Heier has been appointed as the new CFO, and Valborg Lundegaard, who served as ACC’s CEO from 2020 to 2023, will return to the role, stepping in from her position as a senior advisor. Employee representatives on ACC’s board of directors will also step down.
Fagerland emphasized the urgency and significance of pioneering approaches in combating climate change. He stressed that achieving net zero requires accelerating decarbonization efforts and advancing innovative technologies.
Meanwhile, Lundegaard celebrated ACC’s accomplishments, emphasizing the vital role played by its carbon capture plants across diverse industries. She highlighted the company’s pride in successfully delivering these projects, noting that each customer represents a significant leader in their respective fields and sets an example for others to follow.
This strategic alliance between SLB and ACC is poised to play a pivotal role in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions. By leveraging the companies’ combined strengths, the new entity is set to advance carbon capture technologies, providing scalable solutions that are crucial for achieving global net-zero goals.
Investors interested in the
