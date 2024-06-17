Delta Air Lines (DAL) Expands Ski Schedule for This Winter

In a customer-friendly move,
Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) announced the most expansive winter schedule for yet to popular ski destinations. The 2024-25 winter schedule, operative between Dec 21, 2024, and Mar 30, 2025, sees a nearly 10% increase in seat capacity from the year-ago levels.
Per DAL’s plan, either it will operate flights with a higher frequency or begin new service to popular ski destinations like Aspen, Bozeman, Jackson Hole, Montrose/Telluride, Steamboat Springs, Sun Valley and Vail. DAL’s daily flights to Bozeman, Jackson Hole and Sun Valley in Salt Lake City will provide travelers with access to some of the most breathtaking slopes in the United States. Delta’s ski schedule from Los Angeles this winter is likely to witness a 25% increase in terms of seat capacity.
Per a
report by National Ski Areas Association, despite weather-related challenges, the ski season in 2023-24 was the fifth best overall , with 60.4 million outdoor enthusiasts accessing nearby slopes or visiting a new ski destination. Given this backdrop, DAL’s decision to announce the largest-ever winter schedule to popular ski destinations is prudent and likely to attract substantial additional traffic.
Air-travel demand has been buoyant in the post-COVID scenario with people resuming their daily activities. The scenario boosted top-line growth of most airlines, including Delta Air Lines. Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, shares of DAL have gained 21.1% year to date compared with the
industry’s 9.8% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Delta Air Lines, like most other U.S. airlines, is expected to be extremely busy this summer season owing to the anticipated demand swell. With the summer season underway, management’s decision to announce the winter schedule is a prudent move, highlighting its forward-looking approach.
Passenger volumes are likely to be high during winter months as well, in-turn boosting DAL’s top line. This should help the company in good shape going forward.
Zacks Rank
Delta Air Lines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Airline Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the airline industry may consider
SkyWest ( SKYW Quick Quote SKYW - Free Report) and Copa Holdings ( CPA Quick Quote CPA - Free Report) . The stocks presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
SkyWest's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Upbeat air-travel demand also supports the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 5.9% in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 47.1% year to date.
SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.09%, on average.
Latin American carrier Copa Holdings is being aided by upbeat air-travel demand. We are also encouraged by its initiatives to modernize its fleet.
Over the past 60 days, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings being revised 3.2% upward. CPA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters by an average of 20.2%.
Image: Shutterstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Expands Ski Schedule for This Winter
In a customer-friendly move, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced the most expansive winter schedule for yet to popular ski destinations. The 2024-25 winter schedule, operative between Dec 21, 2024, and Mar 30, 2025, sees a nearly 10% increase in seat capacity from the year-ago levels.
Per DAL’s plan, either it will operate flights with a higher frequency or begin new service to popular ski destinations like Aspen, Bozeman, Jackson Hole, Montrose/Telluride, Steamboat Springs, Sun Valley and Vail. DAL’s daily flights to Bozeman, Jackson Hole and Sun Valley in Salt Lake City will provide travelers with access to some of the most breathtaking slopes in the United States. Delta’s ski schedule from Los Angeles this winter is likely to witness a 25% increase in terms of seat capacity.
Per a report by National Ski Areas Association, despite weather-related challenges, the ski season in 2023-24 was the fifth best overall , with 60.4 million outdoor enthusiasts accessing nearby slopes or visiting a new ski destination. Given this backdrop, DAL’s decision to announce the largest-ever winter schedule to popular ski destinations is prudent and likely to attract substantial additional traffic.
Air-travel demand has been buoyant in the post-COVID scenario with people resuming their daily activities. The scenario boosted top-line growth of most airlines, including Delta Air Lines. Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, shares of DAL have gained 21.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Delta Air Lines, like most other U.S. airlines, is expected to be extremely busy this summer season owing to the anticipated demand swell. With the summer season underway, management’s decision to announce the winter schedule is a prudent move, highlighting its forward-looking approach.
Passenger volumes are likely to be high during winter months as well, in-turn boosting DAL’s top line. This should help the company in good shape going forward.
Zacks Rank
Delta Air Lines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Airline Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the airline industry may consider SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) and Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) . The stocks presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SkyWest's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Upbeat air-travel demand also supports the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 5.9% in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 47.1% year to date.
SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.09%, on average.
Latin American carrier Copa Holdings is being aided by upbeat air-travel demand. We are also encouraged by its initiatives to modernize its fleet.
Over the past 60 days, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings being revised 3.2% upward. CPA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters by an average of 20.2%.