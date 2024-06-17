Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 17, 2024

  • Shares of Adobe Inc. ((ADBE - Free Report) ) surged 14.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $4.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 per share.
  • RH’s ((RH - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 17.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of $0.40 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) declined 1.9% on reports that an investigation was opened by the Federal Aviation Administration into counterfeit titanium used in some recently manufactured planes.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s ((NFLX - Free Report) ) shares jumped 2.5% on the broader tech rally.

