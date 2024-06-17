Sensata (ST) Boosts Portfolio With New SGX Series Contactors

Sensata Technologies ( ST Quick Quote ST - Free Report) recently unveiled its new SGX Series of contactors. The cutting-edge series of contactors is specifically engineered for low-power applications that require enhanced switching and design similar to residential energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations and industrial applications, including electric forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles. The state-of-the-art SGX Series encompasses the SGX150, SGX250 and SGX400 models, and offers several key benefits. These new contactors leverage a ceramic-to-metal weld technology, which results in a hermetically sealed design. This hermetic sealing provides optimal breaking capabilities and allows the contactors with usage up to 175°C and smooth management of over-current situations. Additionally, the SGX Series contactors are gas-backfilled, mainly with hydrogen, which results in low and stable contact resistance. Another notable feature of the SGX Series is its tailored design for specific applications. The contractors are optimized for use in residential energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations and industrial AGV and forklift applications, providing a performance-to-cost ratio that is superior to many existing solutions, highlighted Sensata. Furthermore, ST’s modern SGX Series contractors adhere to industry standards of IEC 60664-1 and RoHS and are UL certified, with the certification expected to be done by early third-quarter 2024. This compliance with industry standards and certifications ensures that the SGX Series meets the stringent safety and performance requirements of the markets it serves, added ST. The SGX Series will be demonstrated initially at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, between Jun 18 and Jun 20. Headquartered in Attleboro, MA, Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions as well as electrical protection components and systems. Sensata is well-positioned to gain from robust organic growth and strategic execution of investment initiatives. Frequent product launches are aiding top-line expansion. In April 2024, ST enhanced its PreView Radar product portfolio with the launch of PreView STA79, which is a cutting-edge solution that boosts operator awareness and fleet safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles across the globe. In January 2024, ST unveiled the 129CP Series Digital Water Pressure Sensor to improve smart pressure monitoring for water utilities as well as reduce wastage. The company continues to score big in the electrification business. Management highlighted that in the past three years, it has won more than $2.3 billion in new business, with $1.3 billion stemming from the electrification business. In the last reported quarter, ST’s revenues went up 0.9% year over year to $1,006.7 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.9%. ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 15.9% against the sub-industry’s growth of 18.6% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see t . he complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Sensata (ST) Boosts Portfolio With New SGX Series Contactors
Sensata Technologies (ST - Free Report) recently unveiled its new SGX Series of contactors. The cutting-edge series of contactors is specifically engineered for low-power applications that require enhanced switching and design similar to residential energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations and industrial applications, including electric forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles.
The state-of-the-art SGX Series encompasses the SGX150, SGX250 and SGX400 models, and offers several key benefits.
These new contactors leverage a ceramic-to-metal weld technology, which results in a hermetically sealed design. This hermetic sealing provides optimal breaking capabilities and allows the contactors with usage up to 175°C and smooth management of over-current situations.
Additionally, the SGX Series contactors are gas-backfilled, mainly with hydrogen, which results in low and stable contact resistance. Another notable feature of the SGX Series is its tailored design for specific applications. The contractors are optimized for use in residential energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations and industrial AGV and forklift applications, providing a performance-to-cost ratio that is superior to many existing solutions, highlighted Sensata.
Furthermore, ST’s modern SGX Series contractors adhere to industry standards of IEC 60664-1 and RoHS and are UL certified, with the certification expected to be done by early third-quarter 2024. This compliance with industry standards and certifications ensures that the SGX Series meets the stringent safety and performance requirements of the markets it serves, added ST.
The SGX Series will be demonstrated initially at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, between Jun 18 and Jun 20.
Headquartered in Attleboro, MA, Sensata is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions as well as electrical protection components and systems.
Sensata is well-positioned to gain from robust organic growth and strategic execution of investment initiatives. Frequent product launches are aiding top-line expansion.
In April 2024, ST enhanced its PreView Radar product portfolio with the launch of PreView STA79, which is a cutting-edge solution that boosts operator awareness and fleet safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles across the globe.
In January 2024, ST unveiled the 129CP Series Digital Water Pressure Sensor to improve smart pressure monitoring for water utilities as well as reduce wastage.
The company continues to score big in the electrification business. Management highlighted that in the past three years, it has won more than $2.3 billion in new business, with $1.3 billion stemming from the electrification business.
In the last reported quarter, ST’s revenues went up 0.9% year over year to $1,006.7 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.9%.
ST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 15.9% against the sub-industry’s growth of 18.6% in the past year.
