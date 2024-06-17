Amgen's (AMGN) Blincyto Gets FDA Nod for Consolidation Treatment

Amgen ( AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted approval to its leukemia drug, Blincyto, for consolidation treatment, regardless of measurable residual disease (MRD) status.
Blincyto, a first-in-class Bispecific T-cell Engager (BiTE) therapy, is now approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients one month and older with Philadelphia chromosome-negative B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in the consolidation phase, regardless of MRD status. ALL is a fast-growing type of blood cancer that develops in the bone marrow.
Consolidation treatment is given to cancer patients after their cancer has disappeared following initial treatment. This therapy is given to kill any cancer cells that may be left in the body. The risk of B-ALL recurrence after initial treatment is relatively high, which makes the approval for consolidation treatment important.
The approval for consolidation treatment was based on data from the phase III E1910 study. Data from the study showed that Blincyto added to multiphase consolidation chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 58%, showing superior overall survival versus chemotherapy alone.
The approval for consolidation treatment marks the third indication for Blincyto. It is already approved for treating CD19-positive B-ALL in adult and pediatric patients one month and older with MRD greater than or equal to 0.1% in first or second complete remission and those with relapsed or refractory disease.
Blincyto is a key contributor to Amgen’s top line and generated sales of $861 million in 2023, rising 48% year over year.
Amgen’s other BiTE therapy, which was recently approved in May, was Imdelltra (tarlatamab) for treating pre-treated advanced small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
