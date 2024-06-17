Nasdaq (NDAQ) and IDX Strengthen Technology Partnership

Nasdaq ( NDAQ Quick Quote NDAQ - Free Report) recently announced that it has expanded its partnership with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in a bid to upgrade its capital market structure. Under this partnership, IDX will upgrade its core trading platform to adopt Nasdaq’s most advanced matching engine. This deal also extends NDAQ’s market surveillance partnership with IDX and includes an agreement to improve IDX’s Index business.
This move bodes well for NDAQ as an upgraded platform that will quadruple transaction capacity and enhance trading experience and IDX’s ability to work with increased volumes, thereby improving growth in the country. Increased market activity is expected to benefit NDAQ in the form of more demand for its services.
More partnerships like this are expected to boost the company’s Financial Technology segment’s revenues. The partnership also highlights Nasdaq’s strategy to rely more on income generated from stable streams than other sources, such as trading income. NDAQ aims to become a financial services-based company and would benefit from expanded market reach and robust client relationships as a result of this collaboration.
NDAQ is also aiding IDX to accommodate a broader plethora of asset classes like fixed income, equities, digital assets and derivatives with its scalable and modular platform. Moreover, NDAQ is also bringing flexible architecture to IDX’s Index business. This will enable IDX to launch new indices per growth opportunities. NDAQ is helping IDX to align with Indonesia’s regulatory goals of achieving a sustainable and robust capital market.
In conclusion, NDAQ is expected to play an important role in Indonesia’s journey toward modernization and drive market transparency and operational efficiency for IDX, benefiting all the parties involved.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past six months, the stock has gained 5.8% compared with the industry's rise of 7.2%.
Nasdaq (NDAQ) and IDX Strengthen Technology Partnership
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Nasdaq currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past six months, the stock has gained 5.8% compared with the industry's rise of 7.2%.
