Chubb (CB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Chubb (CB - Free Report) reached $260.72, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the insurer had lost 5.4% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.29, signifying a 7.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.41 billion, indicating a 9.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.19 per share and revenue of $54.96 billion, indicating changes of -5.99% and +7.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Chubb boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Chubb is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.15 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that CB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.