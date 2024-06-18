We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) closed at $23.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.05% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 37.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $164.08 million, showing a 13.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $698.4 million, indicating changes of -1.84% and +25.22%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.71. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 250, this industry ranks in the bottom 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.