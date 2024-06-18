PulteGroup (PHM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

PulteGroup (
PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $114.41, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 4.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2024. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $3.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.48 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.89 per share and a revenue of $17.34 billion, indicating changes of +9.98% and +7.94%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, PulteGroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.46, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.83 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
PulteGroup (PHM) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $114.41, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 4.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of PulteGroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2024. On that day, PulteGroup is projected to report earnings of $3.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.48 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.89 per share and a revenue of $17.34 billion, indicating changes of +9.98% and +7.94%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, PulteGroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.46, so one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.83 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.