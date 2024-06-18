Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intel (
INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) standing at $30.98, reflecting a +1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
The world's largest chipmaker's stock has dropped by 4.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intel in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 23.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.96 billion, indicating a 0.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $55.69 billion, demonstrating changes of 0% and +2.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 31.29% decrease. Intel currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Intel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.02. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.02 for its industry.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - General industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.65.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
