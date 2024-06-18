Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Constellation Energy Corporation (
CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $212.02, indicating a -1.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.
The the stock of company has risen by 0.84% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.24% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.88, signifying a 26.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.3 billion, indicating a 2.67% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.62 per share and a revenue of $23.77 billion, representing changes of +52.1% and -4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher. Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.87, so one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that CEG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
