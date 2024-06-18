We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.72, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The company's stock has dropped by 11.64% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 288.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.01 million, showing a 44.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.60 per share and a revenue of $166.35 million, signifying shifts of +306.25% and +50.91%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.1 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.55 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.