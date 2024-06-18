We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $16.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 728.57% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $433.43 million, down 18.76% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.81 per share and a revenue of $1.83 billion, demonstrating changes of -541.46% and -16.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unity Software Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Unity Software Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.