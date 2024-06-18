We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Reddit Inc. (RDDT - Free Report) reached $60.35, with a -0.97% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.05% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Reddit Inc. in its upcoming release.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Reddit Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Reddit Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
