Moderna (MRNA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $137.90, demonstrating a -1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 5.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.81 million, down 66.33% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.46 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion, which would represent changes of +39.5% and -40.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.