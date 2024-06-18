Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Agnico Eagle Mines (
AEM Quick Quote AEM - Free Report) reached $64.25, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
The the stock of gold mining company has fallen by 8.36% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 24.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.72 billion, reflecting a 0.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion, indicating changes of +43.5% and +9.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Agnico Eagle Mines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agnico Eagle Mines has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.73 of its industry.
One should further note that AEM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
