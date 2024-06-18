United Airlines (UAL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

United Airlines (
UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $50.36, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 9.61% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.02, signifying a 20.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.31 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.93 per share and revenue of $57.83 billion, indicating changes of -1.19% and +7.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, United Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, United Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.82.
It's also important to note that UAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
