Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves 0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (
IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) reached $121.06, with a +0.77% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.62, indicating a 22.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 18.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.59 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, indicating changes of +14.61% and +9.63%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62.
It is also worth noting that IBKR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
