Kinder Morgan (KMI) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.67, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.
Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company witnessed a loss of 0.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 7.24% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 4.17% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.88 billion, reflecting a 10.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $15.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.28% and +3.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower. Kinder Morgan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kinder Morgan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.
It is also worth noting that KMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.19 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
