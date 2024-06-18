We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $41.29, demonstrating a +1.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
The the stock of liquified petroleum gas shipping company has fallen by 7.04% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $492.96 million, which would represent changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.38% higher. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.55.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.