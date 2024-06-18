Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $189.01, indicating a +1.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 5.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.95%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $199.75 million, showing a 13.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $799.07 million, indicating changes of +23.89% and +13.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Badger Meter possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.16.
We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Instruments - Control industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

