We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dow Inc. (DOW) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed at $55.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.
The the stock of materials science has fallen by 7.05% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.75, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11 billion, showing a 3.67% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $43.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.16% and -2.32%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dow Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dow Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Dow Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.25 for its industry.
We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Diversified industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.08.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.