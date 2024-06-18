We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) standing at $5.22, reflecting a -1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.87 million, indicating a 51.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $34.28 million, signifying shifts of +866.67% and +40.46%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.89.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.