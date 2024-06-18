We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APA (APA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
APA (APA - Free Report) closed at $27.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 9.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of APA will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.24%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.33 billion, indicating a 19.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.58 per share and a revenue of $9.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.1% and +11.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for APA. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower. Right now, APA possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, APA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow APA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.