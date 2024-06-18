Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Amerigo Resources (
ARREF Quick Quote ARREF - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.12, indicating a -0.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 20.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Amerigo Resources will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 350% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $46.79 million, showing a 46.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $190.35 million, indicating changes of +700% and +20.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amerigo Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amerigo Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Amerigo Resources is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.89, which means Amerigo Resources is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that ARREF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Mining - Non Ferrous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Image: Bigstock
Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
