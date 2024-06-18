We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prologis (PLD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $111.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 0.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.86 billion, indicating a 12.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.42 per share and a revenue of $7.53 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.39% and +10.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Prologis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Prologis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.6.
Meanwhile, PLD's PEG ratio is currently 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.