Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Lennar (LEN - Free Report) reported $8.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $3.38 for the same period compares to $2.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20, the EPS surprise was +5.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries - Average sales price - Total: $426 compared to the $422.43 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Active Communities - Total: 1,245 versus 1,275 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Homes: 19,690 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19,245.
  • Backlog - Homes: 17,873 compared to the 18,103 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog - Dollar Value - Total: $8.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion.
  • Revenue- Financial Services: $281.72 million versus $261.59 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes: $8.36 billion versus $8.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.
  • Revenue- Multifamily: $99.50 million versus $146.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land: $13.60 million versus $20.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $8.38 billion versus $8.14 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Revenue- Lennar Other: $3.31 million versus $4.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +705.4% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding: $9.71 million versus $10.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.3% change.
Shares of Lennar have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

