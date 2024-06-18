Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 18, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Autodesk, Inc. ((ADSK - Free Report) ) jumped 65.% following reports that activist fund Starboard Value has acquired a $500 million stake in the company.
  • AMC Networks Inc.’s ((AMCX - Free Report) ) shares plummed 35.1% after the company announced its plans to sell $125 million in convertible senior notes due in 2029 in a private offering.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META - Free Report) ) gained 0.5% as part of the broader tech rally.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s ((AMZN - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.2% on the broader tech rally.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - free report >>

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Published in

computers tech-stocks