Here's Why You Should Hold SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Now

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) is currently benefiting from a robust top line and sustained profitability as it continues to grow its member base.

The company’s earnings for 2024 and 2025 are expected to increase more than 100% year over year. SOFI has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 51.1%. Revenues for 2024 and 2025 are expected to increase 15.5% and 17.5%, respectively, year over year.

Factors That Bode Well

SOFI is having an exceptional year so far. It saw a remarkable 26% increase in adjusted net revenues in the first quarter of 2024, driven by 54% combined revenue growth in the Tech Platform and Financial Services segments. This indicates a strong demand for services.

Adjusted EBITDA soared 91% year over year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency. SOFI achieved a remarkable 57% incremental margin and a consolidated EBITDA margin of 25% for the first quarter of 2024. These margins exceed the company’s long-term target of 30%, indicating efficient cost management.

Members and products both experienced robust growth rates of more than 35% in the quarter. The company added 0.6 million new members, bringing the total to more than 8.1 million members. Nearly a million new products were added, resulting in a total of 11.8 million products by the end of the first quarter.

