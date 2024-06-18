Aerovate (AVTE) Down as Lead Drug Fails to Meet PAH Study Goals

Aerovate Therapeutics’ ( AVTE Quick Quote AVTE - Free Report) shares plummeted 93.3% in the last trading session on Jun 17 after the company announced disappointing top-line results from the mid-stage portion of the IIb/III IMPAHCT study evaluating its lead candidate, AV-101, in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
The mid to late-stage IMPAHCT study evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of three different doses of AV-101 compared with placebo.
Per the data readout from the phase IIb portion of the IMPAHCT study, AV-101, a novel dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib, failed to meet the primary endpoint of change in pulmonary vascular resistance for any of the studied doses.
Moreover, treatment with the candidate did not demonstrate any meaningful improvements in the study’s secondary endpoint of change in the six-minute walk distance.
The company has further reviewed data from several additional secondary endpoints of the phase IIb portion of the IMPAHCT study and found no meaningful improvements. Based on such poor outcomes, AVTE has decided, in agreement with the independent study advisory committee, to halt enrollment and shut down both the phase III portion of the study and the associated long-term extension study.
Year to date, shares of Aerovate have plunged 92.7% compared with the
industry’s 6.4% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AV-101 was, however, well-tolerated across all dose groups with a favorable safety profile.
Aerovate plans to engage closely with the IMPAHCT study advisory committee and the PAH community in the coming weeks to discuss the data and its implications. The company intends to release the full data from the phase IIb portion at a later, yet-to-be-determined date.
PAH is a devastating cardiopulmonary disease impacting approximately 70,000 people in the United States and EU.
The IMPAHCT study failure news is particularly detrimental to the stock as AV-101 is the company’s only pipeline candidate. This means that there is no other candidate currently under development to which Aerovate can shift its focus.
As of the middle of June 2024, Aerovate reported that it has approximately $100 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
The company also does not have any existing collaborations with other biotech firms from where it can generate funds. On the contrary, the failure of the AV-101 study is expected to make it difficult for Aerovate to find potential collaborators.
Under such circumstances, the company is likely to seek buyout offers or seize operations altogether.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Aerovate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the drug/biotech industry are
ALX Oncology Holdings ( ALXO Quick Quote ALXO - Free Report) , Annovis Bio ( ANVS Quick Quote ANVS - Free Report) and Compugen ( CGEN Quick Quote CGEN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALX Oncology’s 2024 loss per share has remained constant at $2.89. During the same period, the consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share has remained constant at $2.73. Year to date, shares of ALXO have plunged 50.4%.
ALX Oncology beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 8.83%.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis’ 2024 loss per share has remained constant at $2.46. During the same period, the consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share has remained constant at $1.95. Year to date, shares of ANVS have plunged 70.5%.
ANVS beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.39%.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Compugen’s 2024 earnings per share has increased from 2 cents to 5 cents. The consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share is currently pegged at 11 cents. Year to date, shares of CGEN have lost 1%.
CGEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.79%.
Image: Bigstock
Aerovate (AVTE) Down as Lead Drug Fails to Meet PAH Study Goals
Aerovate Therapeutics’ (AVTE - Free Report) shares plummeted 93.3% in the last trading session on Jun 17 after the company announced disappointing top-line results from the mid-stage portion of the IIb/III IMPAHCT study evaluating its lead candidate, AV-101, in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
The mid to late-stage IMPAHCT study evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of three different doses of AV-101 compared with placebo.
Per the data readout from the phase IIb portion of the IMPAHCT study, AV-101, a novel dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib, failed to meet the primary endpoint of change in pulmonary vascular resistance for any of the studied doses.
Moreover, treatment with the candidate did not demonstrate any meaningful improvements in the study’s secondary endpoint of change in the six-minute walk distance.
The company has further reviewed data from several additional secondary endpoints of the phase IIb portion of the IMPAHCT study and found no meaningful improvements. Based on such poor outcomes, AVTE has decided, in agreement with the independent study advisory committee, to halt enrollment and shut down both the phase III portion of the study and the associated long-term extension study.
Year to date, shares of Aerovate have plunged 92.7% compared with the industry’s 6.4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AV-101 was, however, well-tolerated across all dose groups with a favorable safety profile.
Aerovate plans to engage closely with the IMPAHCT study advisory committee and the PAH community in the coming weeks to discuss the data and its implications. The company intends to release the full data from the phase IIb portion at a later, yet-to-be-determined date.
PAH is a devastating cardiopulmonary disease impacting approximately 70,000 people in the United States and EU.
The IMPAHCT study failure news is particularly detrimental to the stock as AV-101 is the company’s only pipeline candidate. This means that there is no other candidate currently under development to which Aerovate can shift its focus.
As of the middle of June 2024, Aerovate reported that it has approximately $100 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
The company also does not have any existing collaborations with other biotech firms from where it can generate funds. On the contrary, the failure of the AV-101 study is expected to make it difficult for Aerovate to find potential collaborators.
Under such circumstances, the company is likely to seek buyout offers or seize operations altogether.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Aerovate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the drug/biotech industry are ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO - Free Report) , Annovis Bio (ANVS - Free Report) and Compugen (CGEN - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALX Oncology’s 2024 loss per share has remained constant at $2.89. During the same period, the consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share has remained constant at $2.73. Year to date, shares of ALXO have plunged 50.4%.
ALX Oncology beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 8.83%.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis’ 2024 loss per share has remained constant at $2.46. During the same period, the consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share has remained constant at $1.95. Year to date, shares of ANVS have plunged 70.5%.
ANVS beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.39%.
In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Compugen’s 2024 earnings per share has increased from 2 cents to 5 cents. The consensus estimate for 2025 loss per share is currently pegged at 11 cents. Year to date, shares of CGEN have lost 1%.
CGEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.79%.