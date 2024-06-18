Cambium's (CMBM) Wi-Fi Network Used by Moroccan Universities

Cambium Network Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that its wireless technology has been utilized by Morocco for Wi-Fi network deployment for higher education institutions across the country. The network will deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 access to 12 key public universities spanning more than 200 campuses. Morocco’s Connected Campus initiative equips more than 1.3 million Moroccan students, educators and administrative staff with seamless access to digital resources across the country's campuses. CMBM’s advanced technologies that form an integral part of Morocco’s Connected Campus project are Indoor Wi-Fi 6, Outdoor Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Designer, cnMaestro X cloud and MSP Dashboard. The indoor XV2-2X Wi-Fi 6 access point, with its dual-radio configuration, delivers next-generation wireless speeds with edge services and supports a greater number of connected devices, enabling more students to access online resources without compromising quality. The outdoor XV2-2T access point extends the reach of the network up to 1 km when combined with a Wi-Fi 6 solution with high-efficiency antennas, covering more area per device and reducing the overall cost of deployment, highlighted CMBM. Furthermore, CMBM’s Wi-Fi Designer tool provides predictive heat mapping, optimizing the performance of the indoor access points to ensure maximum efficiency. Also, the cnMaestro X cloud-based management solution gives secure and comprehensive control over the network, with features like zero-touch provisioning and AI-powered analytics for troubleshooting. Rolling Meadows, IL-based Cambium is one of the leading wireless solutions providers, connecting people with a flexible network infrastructure. Its innovative offerings fuel the creation of a unified wireless fabric that spans across multiple frequencies of Wi-Fi, managed centrally via the cloud. In the last reported quarter, CMBM’s revenues plunged 45% year over year to $42.3 million. The downtick was due to softness across all business segments, high inventory levels and persistence of macroeconomic headwinds. Aggressive discount strategies due to staying afloat in the competition and weak economic growth also led to revenue contraction. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The stock has plunged 81.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 17.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
Cambium's (CMBM) Wi-Fi Network Used by Moroccan Universities
Cambium Network Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that its wireless technology has been utilized by Morocco for Wi-Fi network deployment for higher education institutions across the country. The network will deliver multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 access to 12 key public universities spanning more than 200 campuses.
Morocco’s Connected Campus initiative equips more than 1.3 million Moroccan students, educators and administrative staff with seamless access to digital resources across the country's campuses.
CMBM’s advanced technologies that form an integral part of Morocco’s Connected Campus project are Indoor Wi-Fi 6, Outdoor Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Designer, cnMaestro X cloud and MSP Dashboard.
The indoor XV2-2X Wi-Fi 6 access point, with its dual-radio configuration, delivers next-generation wireless speeds with edge services and supports a greater number of connected devices, enabling more students to access online resources without compromising quality.
The outdoor XV2-2T access point extends the reach of the network up to 1 km when combined with a Wi-Fi 6 solution with high-efficiency antennas, covering more area per device and reducing the overall cost of deployment, highlighted CMBM.
Furthermore, CMBM’s Wi-Fi Designer tool provides predictive heat mapping, optimizing the performance of the indoor access points to ensure maximum efficiency. Also, the cnMaestro X cloud-based management solution gives secure and comprehensive control over the network, with features like zero-touch provisioning and AI-powered analytics for troubleshooting.
Rolling Meadows, IL-based Cambium is one of the leading wireless solutions providers, connecting people with a flexible network infrastructure. Its innovative offerings fuel the creation of a unified wireless fabric that spans across multiple frequencies of Wi-Fi, managed centrally via the cloud.
In the last reported quarter, CMBM’s revenues plunged 45% year over year to $42.3 million. The downtick was due to softness across all business segments, high inventory levels and persistence of macroeconomic headwinds. Aggressive discount strategies due to staying afloat in the competition and weak economic growth also led to revenue contraction. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.
The stock has plunged 81.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 17.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
