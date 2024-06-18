Datadog's (DDOG) New Development Tool to Aid Customer Growth

Datadog ( DDOG Quick Quote DDOG - Free Report) announced the general availability of Datadog App Builder. This new low-code development tool is designed to help teams quickly create self-service applications that integrate securely into their monitoring stacks. This new tool is expected to aid customer growth in the upcoming quarters. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company ended the first quarter with 28,000 customers, up from 25,500 in the prior-year period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s 2024 customers is pegged at 30,483, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.13%. Datadog App Builder empowers organizations to act on observability insights swiftly. With its low-code approach, teams can build these apps in hours rather than weeks, utilizing UI components, templates called blueprints and data integrations known as connections. The App Builder supports custom JavaScript code and integrates with Datadog sources like metrics, logs and monitors. It offers more than 550 out-of-the-box actions for key tools and platforms, including GitHub, PagerDuty, Jira, CloudFlare, OpenAI and various AWS, Azure and GCP services. This comprehensive integration enables teams to act on insights from Datadog promptly, such as addressing high cloud costs, Kubernetes deployment failures, or blocking malicious IPs, all with a single click. Shares of DDOG have lost 3.5% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 24.2%. Despite the underperformance, DDOG has promising long-term potential, thanks to its strong network of partners. Datadog’s Robust Partner Base to Aid Long-Term Prospects
Datadog App Builder will benefit from a robust partner base of the company. These partnerships help with the reliability and worldwide distribution of its products. A robust partner base is expected to aid the long-term prospects of the company.
Some of the key partners include Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) and Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) . The partnership between Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Datadog enhances cloud infrastructure management by providing comprehensive visibility and security for organizations of all sizes. DDOG's extensive integrations with more than 700 tools, including seamless one-click setups for 100+ AWS services, consolidate monitoring data into unified dashboards with proactive alerts. The deployment of Datadog Agents on AWS hosts offers granular metrics, while security features like real-time threat detection and continuous audits ensure robust protection. Google Cloud and Datadog’s partnership enhances the ability of organizations to manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure. Datadog provides extensive monitoring capabilities with more than 35 integrations for Google Cloud services, unifying logs, metrics, traces and security signals into a single platform. This comprehensive visibility helps teams quickly diagnose and resolve performance issues across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The partnership between Microsoft Azure and Datadog enables comprehensive monitoring and data collection from Azure environments. Datadog integrates with Azure to gather metrics and logs from various services, providing deep visibility into Azure VMs, Application Gateway, App Service, SQL Database and more. For Datadog US3 users, the Azure Native integration simplifies linking Azure subscriptions to DDOG, enhancing management and insights into the Azure environment for efficient and effective operations. According to a report by Oracle, 98% of enterprises are using or plan to use at least two cloud infrastructure providers and 31% are using four or more. This multi-cloud strategy allows IT departments to meet the specific technology needs of different teams across the organization. To cater to the growing need for multi-cloud, Datadog has partnered with notable companies in the cloud industry. The strong partner base bodes well for the long-term prospects of the company.
